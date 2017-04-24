Simpson says he will run in Upper Bann

Sitting MP, David Simpson, has confirmed he is running as the Democratic Unionist Party candidate for Upper Bann in the Westminster election.

And he has called on pro Union voters in Banbridge to get behind him in the upcoming election.

The other main parties have yet to confirm their candidates for the June 8 vote.

That includes the UUP, although there has been speculation party stalwart Danny Kennedy may stand which would seem to rule out Banbridge woman and former MLA Jo-Anne Dobson.

In a rally call to local Unionists Mr Simpson urged them to make sure they are registered to vote and back ‘a candidate that has a proven track record of delivery’.

Mr Simpson said: “Northern Ireland is at a critical point in its history.

“As we move forward towards our centenary, never before has the future of our country been under such attack. We withstood an IRA terror campaign which saw them defeated.

“But we now have a situation where Sinn Fein are mass registering voters in the hope that they can force the issue of a border poll and become the loudest and largest voice within Northern Ireland.

“Sinn Fein are determined via the ballot box to defeat unionism however this will not be the case if people unite around the only unionist party within Upper Bann who can defeat them.”

He added: “I am the only candidate in Upper Bann who has twice defeated Sinn Fein, who has stood firm for the Union at Stormont and Westminster and who has worked tirelessly with a strong team in Europe, Stormont and at Council to deliver for you.

“To ensure that you have an MP who will represent you at Westminster and not refuse to take their seat your choice on June 8 is simple, vote Simpson.

“We have DUP offices in Portadown, Banbridge and Lurgan. If you are not registered to vote make sure your voice is heard and contact us at any of these offices.”