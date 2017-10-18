Sisters raise money for charity

Local women have been busy fundraising for a very worthwhile cause.
On Wednesday June 14, Star of Dromore WLOL 66 held a Special Guest Meeting, where Sisters were encouraged to bring along an ‘Orange Guest’ to attend a fundraising meeting for much needed money for a charity.
The Dromore Sisters felt that the Air Ambulance NI, deserved their support this year.
At the meeting the Sisters and their guests raised the fantastic total of £450.00 which will go towards the good work of Air Ambulance NI.
Find out more about the work of the charity online at www.airambulanceni.org.
Almost Done!
Registering with Dromore Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.