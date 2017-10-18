Sisters raise money for charity

Local women have been busy fundraising for a very worthwhile cause.

On Wednesday June 14, Star of Dromore WLOL 66 held a Special Guest Meeting, where Sisters were encouraged to bring along an ‘Orange Guest’ to attend a fundraising meeting for much needed money for a charity.

The Dromore Sisters felt that the Air Ambulance NI, deserved their support this year.

At the meeting the Sisters and their guests raised the fantastic total of £450.00 which will go towards the good work of Air Ambulance NI.

Find out more about the work of the charity online at www.airambulanceni.org.