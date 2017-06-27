Somme association set to stage commemoration night

On Saturday, July 1, the Ancre Somme Association will be holding their annual Battle of the Somme Commemoration Parade in Lurgan.

It will leave Brownlow House at 7:30pm and will make its way to Flush Place via High Street where they will lay a wreath in memory of Harry Fairley, past Chairman of the Scottish Branch of the Ancre Somme Association.

The parade will then make its way to Union Street where they will lay a wreath and hold a short service in memory of Rifleman William McFadzean VC. They will also pay homage to the men from the surrounding area that fought and died during the Great War.

A wreath laying ceremony will also be held at the war Memorial before the parade returns to Brownlow House, where the Association will launch their Remembrance Poppies Campaign, aimed at to promoting the growing of Flanders Poppies to mark the end of the Great War 1914-1918.

These packets of Remembrance Poppies will be available on the night and also from various outlets including the website - www.ancresommeassociation.co.uk.

Profits from the sale of these poppies will be donated to the William McFadzean VC Memorial Society, which is raising funds to commission a sculptor to produce a statue of William McFadzean that will be erected in Lurgan.

A function will also be held afterwards in Lurgan & Brownlow Royal British Legion. All those who wish to attend will be welcomed.