‘Spirit of reconciliation more important than ever 30 years on’

Lagan Valley MLA Trevor Lunn has said the spirit of those affected by the Enniskillen bomb can inspire peace in Northern Ireland.

Mr Lunn was speaking after attending a memorial service for the 12 people killed in the IRA explosion at the town’s cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday 1987. More than 60 people were also injured in the incident.

Trevor Lunn MLA.

“This was one of the most barbaric acts in the Troubles, being a no-warning attack on civilians. But like many incidents throughout the Troubles, the effects did not just end on the day. The bomb has left an impact on many people, and indeed the town, ever since,” the Alliance man said.

“But good can come from evil – the spirit of reconciliation exemplified by many following the horrors of the day showed that. From many quarters was an unwavering commitment to peace-building, with the hope no-one else would have to go through what they and others did that day.”

Mr Lunn’s party colleague, Stephen Farry MLA added: “It is clear many still find it difficult to come to terms with what happened in Enniskillen on Remembrance Sunday 1987.

“There are still some in our community who would use violence to attempt and achieve their goal, while trying to justify murder as being part of their cause. But there can never be any justification for such barbaric acts.

“Only by dealing with the past can we hope to move on from it, taking our entire society forward and creating a truly united community.”