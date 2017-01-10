Sports clubs invited to attend conference

Banbridge clubs have been urged to attend a special sporting conference aimed at assisting sport personnel and clubs from right across Upper Bann to access funding, build club structures and knowledge sharing on best practice.

Carla Lockhart MLA is hosting the event which will take place in Lurgan Town Arena, Glenavon Lane, Lurgan on January 18 at 7.00pm.

Guest speaker will be local man Mr Geoff Wilson, who previously was Head of Marketing and Communications at the IFA and who currently assists FIFA, FIBA, the Ulster Grand Prix and many other non sporting projects.

Ms Lockhart said: “Sport within Upper Bann is hugely successful and competitive.

There is a rich fabric of rugby, hockey, cricket, football and gaelic games in the area all of which contributes positive reflections on Upper Bann.

“Our clubs and sporting organisations provide much fun, competition and they help keep our citizens physically and mentally healthy.

“I have visited many sporting facilities around the constituency which contribute at all levels. I engage with them and endeavour to address their needs.

“Some of the biggest barriers in growth amongst our clubs can be the complexities of funding, sponsorship, academy growth, improving structures and helping attract volunteers.

“This conference is aimed at addressing some of these issues.”

She added: “I am delighted that Geoff Wilson has agreed to come along. His credentials in this arena are second to none.

“The venue has been chosen to showcase community, local government and sporting synergies and how it can operate successfully.”

To register email carlalockhart@outlook.com or telephone 02838310088.