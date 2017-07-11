Squared up to people on street

After he punched a person a 29-year-old man took up a boxing stance and squared up to several people in the street.

Lawrence Creaney, Woodside Green, Portadown, admitted a disorderly behaviour charge last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court. He was fined £250.

The court heard that in William Street, Lurgan, police saw Creaney take up a boxing stance and square up to several people.

A bystander said Creaney had run across and punched a victim in the mouth. This person did not want to pursue the matter.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, defending, asked the court to consider adjourning for a pre-sentence report.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she had looked at Creaney’s record which ran for several pages but she could not find a disorderly behaviour offence on it.