Stole charity box at Burger King to  ‘feed her drug habit’

A 24-year-old woman was told she should be ashamed of herself for stealing a charity box when she appeared last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Shanice Amy Mulready, Railway Street, Banbridge, admitted the theft of the box, belonging to McMillan Cancer Research, on August 15 last year. She was given a three month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

The offence happened at Burger King at The Outlet when the manager noticed the box had gone missing.

A barrister representing the defendant explained that she had a drug problem and on this occasion she was stealing to feed that habit.

The solicitor added that since the summer she had not offended and hopefully she was on the right track.