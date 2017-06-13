Student caught driving without insurance loses car

When she was stopped while driving in Banbridge a 19-year-old woman thought she was insured but it transpired her insurance had been cancelled.

Ashleigh Toman, whose address was given as Hamilton Street, Lurgan, admitted the offence at last Thursday’s sitting of Banbridge Magistrates Court.

The court heard she was stopped on April 3 at 11.30am on the Lurgan Road, Banbridge, and police inquiries suggested there was no insurance in place.

Toman said she was insured but it was later discovered the policy had been cancelled because she had failed to provide certain documents to the insurance company.

A solicitor representing the defendant said she is a student who is due to commence university in September.

She added that her client accepted she was not insured and that her mother normally dealt with any documentation.

The solicitor added that the car which cost £700 had been forfeited and the defendant no longer had access to any vehicle.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said that if he imposed points she would have her licence revoked and would have to sit the test again.

He added that in light of her financial loss he would impose a nominal fine of £75 and disqualify her from driving for three months. He also ordered her to pay a £15 offender’s levy.