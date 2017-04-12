Super safe surfaces for play park

The borough’s state-of-the-art outdoor play facility situated in Solitude Park, Banbridge has been a huge hit with fun loving young folk since it first re-opened in May 2016 following an extensive refurbishment.

The new facility has given young people and families from Banbridge and the surrounding areas the chance to enjoy all the benefits of play in imaginative and rewarding ways.

Solitude Park.

The council recognise that play is an essential part of any child’s life and is vital for the development of their social, emotional and physical skills and the facility is an important investment for the well-being of our younger citizens.

To enhance the user experience additional upgrades will be made to the ‘soft pour’ surface which will offer a safe and durable play area for many years to come.

The wood bark surrounding the zip line equipment will also be replaced with specialist ‘Jungle Mulch’, a rubber bark bonded surface which will greatly reduce future maintenance requirements and costs.

To facilitate these important upgrades it will be necessary for the play area to close to the public for a short period from Monday April 24 to Wednesday April 26, 2017 inclusive (weather dependant).

The Council wish to apologise for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause and thank the public for their patience and understanding in this matter.