Support the community with Lidl

Banbridge Special Olympics has been announced as one of the groups shortlisted to receive funding as part of this year’s Lidl Community Works campaign,

Local shoppers are being encouraged to vote for the Banbridge group, which could benefit from thousands of pounds of funding.

Lidl Northern Ireland launched this year’s Lidl Community Works campaign in May, asking customers to nominate groups and projects from across Northern Ireland who they felt deserved recognition for all the work they do in their local communities.

The public are now invited to visit their local store before Sunday 17th September to cast their vote for one of the shortlisted groups which they feel is the most worthy winner. £6000 will be made available at each of Lidl’s 38 stores across Northern Ireland and with three groups shortlisted at each store, one overall winner will receive £4000 of the fund while the further two runners up will receive £1000 each.

Conor Boyle, Regional Director at Lidl Northern Ireland said: “We received over 2,000 nominations this year for Lidl Community Works, a figure which only reinforces the need for such an initiative for our communities and we at Lidl are thrilled to be able to support where we can.

“We’re delighted to be in a position where we can give back to the local communities that have supported us over the years and therefore really want to encourage everyone to come out to vote. The competition will definitely be tough since all those who are shortlisted are really deserving of both appreciation and acknowledgment for all their hard work and we wish them all the best during the voting period.”

The shortlisted groups from across Co. Down in this year’s Community Works campaign include Bangor Gateway Club, Mental Health Recovery Network in Newtownards, Crumlin Untied Mini Soccer Academy, Forever Young Club in Lisburn, Rostrevor Mens Sheds, Banbridge Special Olympics and Ballynahinch Community Collective.

Since the initial launch of Lidl Community Works in 2014, Lidl has donated funding and given practical help to over 700 community groups and charities across the country.

To view all the shortlisted groups and to find out more about Lidl Community Works, visit https://www.lidl-ni.co.uk/en/lidl-community-works.htm