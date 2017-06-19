Suspended sentence for drug offence

A 30-year-old man was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.

Adam Church, Clonmeen, Craigavon, admitted unlawful possession of cannabis resin on December 2, 2015.

The court heard that on November 25 that year police received a package which had been intercepted in the post by Irish Customs.

They carried out a search at the defendant’s house and a small amount was recovered along with scales and deal bags.

Church said he had just bought three lumps of resin for £75 as it helped him stay off alcohol.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court for a pre-sentence report to be obtained.

A barrister representing Church said it was clear from his record and the report he clearly had a problem with drugs but would now say he had distanced himself from drugs.

He added that probation suggested the court should consider a further suspended sentence.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that taken in the context of the defendant’s record this was a serious offence.

She sentenced Church to three months in prison, suspended for two years.

“This is the last time you are going to get a suspended sentence,” she told the defendant.

The judge also ordered that a suspended sentence imposed in the Crown Court should be referred back to that court.