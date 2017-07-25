‘This is one of the worst cases of starvation we’ve seen’

A Banbridge charity that looks after neglected and abandoned pets has thanked the public for their kind donations towards the care of a rescued German Shepherd dog that was suffering from severe malnutrition.

The Doghouse Sanctuary posted pictures of the emaciated female dog, called Amber, on its Facebook page at the weekend and appealed for donations towards the cost of helping her get back to full health.

“Please help us get this poor starved German Shepherd female back on her feet, she is one of the worst cases of starvation we’ve seen for a large breed dog. She is extremely emaciated and weak but with your help we can get her back to full health so she can lead a happy life,” the post said.

Responding to the post, members of the public expressed their outrage at the way Amber had been treated and many donated money towards the cost of her care, while others made offers of food to the sanctuary.

Thanking the public for their kind response to the appeal, the sanctuary posted: “Thank you everyone for all your kind donations and kind messages... So overwhelmed with all the kindness from everyone for Amber.”

On Sunday the sanctuary posted a video on its Facebook page of “Amber enjoying her first nutritional food in weeks”.

Amber was suffering from severe malnutrition. Pics posted by The Doghouse Sanctuary

“Despite her treatment she is such a sweetheart with an amazing temperament. If you would like to help with Amber’s recovery please donate below or you can bring food directly to us at the sanctuary,” the post said.

While Amber still has a long way to go to get back to full health, she is already making great progress.

But despite several kind offers from members of the public offering her a new home, it’s understood she’s not yet fit enough to leave the Lisnaree Road sanctuary.

Donations to the Doghouse Sanctuary’s Emergency Veterinary Appeal can be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thedoghouse-sanctuary-amber