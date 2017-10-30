Three-month-old baby narrowly avoids injury as stone is thrown through window

A young mother and her three-month-old baby narrowly avoided injury after a stone was through the window of their home.

Around 10pm last Thursday evening a large a house in the Thornhill Drive area of Dromore.

A young mum and her three-month-old baby were in the property at the time and both avoided any serious injuries, however the mother suffered some cuts to her hand.

A police spokesperson issued an appeal for information, they said: “Do you live in the Thornhill Drive area of Dromore? Last night around 10pm a large stone was thrown through the window of a house. Inside was a young mum and her three-month-old baby. If you saw anyone in the area of know who was involved, please come forward and speak to us. Thankfully there were no injuries worse than cut hands, but with a wee one there this could have been so much worse. Had the stone hit the baby, or the glass smashed over its face, it doesn’t bare (sic) thinking about.

“If you have any information, call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. The reference number is 1463 of 26/10/17.”