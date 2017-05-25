Today was hottest day this year in Northern Ireland with more sun to follow

Today proved to be the hottest of the year so far in Northern Ireland with temperatures reaching 25 degrees in many parts of the Province.

The highest temperature was recorded as 25.8 degrees at Magilligan, Co Londonderry.

Similar temperatures are expected tomorrow, however Saturday is forecast to bring some thundery rain.

Things pick up again on Sunday and Monday with more sunny spells predicted, though not in the same range experienced today.

The highest temperature in the UK was recorded as 28 degrees in Aboyne near Aberdeen.