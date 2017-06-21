Took car to pick up piece of furiniture

While her former husband was sleeping a 62-year-old woman took his car without permission to pick up a piece of furniture.

Philys Lutton, Selshion Parade, Portadown, was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

She was also fined £500 for driving without having insurance on October 13 last year.

For taking a vehicle without the permission of the owner she was fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy while she was fined £75 for not having a licence.

A defence barrister said she had been at her ex-husband’s house and while he was in bed sleeping she took the car keys.