Took father’s car to meet girlfriend

An arrest warrant was issued last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court when a 19-year-old man failed to turn up to answer his bail.

However, the warrant was carried out by arrangement last Friday morning with his solicitor saying his client thought he was in court the following week.

Lawrence McVeigh, whose address was given as Lurgantarry, Lurgan, appeared in the dock on Friday and pleaded guilty to four motoring charges.

For taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner on December 27 last year he was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

He was fined £500 and banned for 12 months for not having insurance at Watson Street, Portadown, fined £50 for not having a licence and fined £100 for excess speed.

When his name was called in the court last Wednesday, there was no appearance and District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, issued an arrest warrant.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said on Friday that McVeigh had lost the charge sheet and thought he was in court the following week.

The court heard that the defendant was detected speeding on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown and it transpired he had no licence or insurance.

McVeigh had also taken the car without the consent of the owner.

Mr Vernon explained that his client was at home and on the phone with his girlfriend.

He added that they had an argument and the defendant took his father’s car to drive to Portadown to meet her face to face and sort things out with her.

“He is compulsive and does things without thinking,” said Mr Vernon.