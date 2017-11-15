Top ‘Black’ role for Dromore man

A Dromore man has been speaking of his pride at being installed as the Grand Master of the Royal Black Institution for County Down.

Sir Knight Colin Cunningham was installed to the role during a meeting last month.

Speaking to the Ulster Star, Colin said he felt privileged at holding such a high role in an institution that has been a large part of his life for the past 35 years.

“I am very much honoured to be elected to the post,” he said. “I have been in the Royal Black since the early 80s; about 35 years or so.

“It’s been a great part of my life and I am really proud to be installed to this role.

“When I joined I never thought I would be a Worshipful master of a lodge, never mind a District Master or a County Master.

“As a Christian it makes me even more honoured to be leading a Christian organisation in this post.

“I am very proud. I belong to a small lodge within Dromore RVB 555.

“I was nominated six years ago to the role of Deputy County Grand Registrar, and then Deputy County Grand Master before recently being nominated as the County Grand Master. I was installed in October.”

Mr Cunningham added that he is looking forward to meeting new people in the organisation during his time as the County Grand Master.

He added: “You visit all your districts in and around County Down at least twice a year, do their elections, installations and any special meetings or services.

“I am looking forward to it. From the time I joined I have met many friends, people I wouldn’t have otherwise met. You’re not long making friends.

“I am very honoured and very privileged to hold the role.

“I think I am the third person from Lower Iveagh to hold the role of County Grand Master, the last was some 20 years ago, that was Raymond Adams.”