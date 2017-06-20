Town centre to bus depot pathway is set to be refurbished

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has welcomed plans to refurbish the pathway down the side of Iceland in Banbridge.

The entry leads from the bus depot into the town centre.

“This is a heavily used alleyway and one that pedestrians and tourists use by way of access to the town centre,” said the DUP MLA.

“There are now plans to revamp with new granite groundworks.

“This has been some time in the planning and I am pleased to see that negotiations have commenced again with the owners of the buildings regarding a potential start date.

“A number of people had previously contacted me about improving the aesthetics of this location and I am delighted that this work is due to progress.”