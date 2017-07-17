£200k road resurfacing scheme to get under way next week

A carriageway resurfacing scheme on Ravernet Road, Lisburn is due to commence on Monday, July 24, it has been confirmed.

According to the Department for Infrastructure, the scheme will increase the life of the road, greatly improving the strength and ride quality of the carriageway along the busy route.

Resurfacing the stretch of carriageway from Hillsborough Old Road to Comber Road will be carried out over four consecutive weeks between 7am and 8pm. The scheme is expected to be completed by end of August.

“To help ensure the safety of road users and contractors, the improvements will be carried out under road closures. Diversionary routes will be signed. Local access for residents will be maintained at all times during the scheme,” a department spokesperson explained.

“The dates and duration of the road closures will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions. In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity of, the works.”

The spokesperson added: “Whilst the department has carefully planned these roadworks and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, motorists should expect delays and allow additional time when planning any journey.

“For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit www.trafficwatchni.com”