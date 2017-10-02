Essential safety work will be carried out, assures Roads Manager

Road maintenance, street lighting repairs and grass cutting will continue to be carried out to meet all essential public safety requirements, the Department for Infrastructure has said.

During a meeting with local councillors last week, Divisional Roads Manager Simon Richardson outlined the financial pressures and budget constraints the department is currently facing.

But while acknowledging that there are likely to be “knock on impacts for services” in the coming months, he gave an assurance that essential safety work will still be carried out.

Updating councillors on infrastructure projects in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area, Mr Richardson said: “In the early part of this financial year we have made good progress on our resurfacing programme in the borough. Some of the schemes we have completed include Kenlis Street and Kenlis Court in Banbridge and Castle Street in Rathfriland.

“Work on the Mall West, Armagh, is currently on site and funding has been allocated to schemes at Roundabout 2 in Craigavon, Ballymore Road in Tandragee and Lurgan Road in Dromore which should begin imminently.”

He added: “Our network development programme for this financial year included the completion of a major junction improvement on the A26 between Lurgan and Banbridge at the junction of Hall Road and Annaghanoon Road.”