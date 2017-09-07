Trust to hold public meetings on plans

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust is hosting public meetings as part of its consultation on its plans to save over £6 million in this financial year.

Health and Social Care Trusts across Northern Ireland have been tasked by the Department of Health with developing draft plans to deliver a total of £70m of savings in 2017/18 which must be achieved as part of the financial plan for this year.

The Southern Trust’s draft plans were issued for public consultation following a meeting of Trust Board in August.

The public meetings will take place on:

· Tuesday 26th September, Boardroom, Craigavon Area Hospital (Main Building) from 6-8pm.

· Wednesday 27th September, Conference Room, Ballybot House, Newry from 4-6pm.

· Thursday 28th September, Workshop Room 1, Marketplace Theatre, Armagh from 2-4pm.

Southern Trust proposals will contribute £6.4m towards the regional health and social care savings target of £70m.

The main points of the plan are:

· There is no direct impact on current staff, but the Trust will maintain current vacancy management processes;

· Planned service developments will be progressed as quickly as possible, but are unlikely to be implemented before April 2018;

· The Trust currently supplies small aids and appliances e.g. items for personal care to clients to support them at home. How these are provided will change to a home delivery service. Any clients affected will be contacted directly to explain how this will work.

The Southern Trust 2017/2018 Financial Planning Saving Plan is now out for consultation until October 5 and is available at: http://www.southerntrust.hscni.net/about/consultations.htm

Please contact the Trust’s Equality Unit to advise if you have any particular requirements to enable you to participate in the public meetings Email: Equality.Unit@southerntrust.hscni.net Tel: 028 3756 4152 or 028 3756 4247.