Search

Trust to hold public meetings on plans

editorial image

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust is hosting public meetings as part of its consultation on its plans to save over £6 million in this financial year.

Health and Social Care Trusts across Northern Ireland have been tasked by the Department of Health with developing draft plans to deliver a total of £70m of savings in 2017/18 which must be achieved as part of the financial plan for this year.

The Southern Trust’s draft plans were issued for public consultation following a meeting of Trust Board in August.

The public meetings will take place on:

· Tuesday 26th September, Boardroom, Craigavon Area Hospital (Main Building) from 6-8pm.

· Wednesday 27th September, Conference Room, Ballybot House, Newry from 4-6pm.

· Thursday 28th September, Workshop Room 1, Marketplace Theatre, Armagh from 2-4pm.

Southern Trust proposals will contribute £6.4m towards the regional health and social care savings target of £70m.

The main points of the plan are:

· There is no direct impact on current staff, but the Trust will maintain current vacancy management processes;

· Planned service developments will be progressed as quickly as possible, but are unlikely to be implemented before April 2018;

· The Trust currently supplies small aids and appliances e.g. items for personal care to clients to support them at home. How these are provided will change to a home delivery service. Any clients affected will be contacted directly to explain how this will work.

The Southern Trust 2017/2018 Financial Planning Saving Plan is now out for consultation until October 5 and is available at: http://www.southerntrust.hscni.net/about/consultations.htm

Please contact the Trust’s Equality Unit to advise if you have any particular requirements to enable you to participate in the public meetings Email: Equality.Unit@southerntrust.hscni.net Tel: 028 3756 4152 or 028 3756 4247.