TUV names candidates

TUV ha s announced Roy Ferguson will contest Upper Bann for the party, while Samuel Morrison will stand in Lagan Valley.

A spokesperson said: “Roy and his wife Caroline live in Lurgan, and, Roy, having been in a managment position for many years, knows the needs of business.

“He has been involved in the Loyal Orders for over 40 years and is an active member of victims’ group FAIR”.

“This Stormont has never been held in high esteem by the general public.,” he said. “It has long been a byword for squander, deadlock and scandal - Red Sky, £5 land deals, NAMA, expenses scandals, Social Investment Fund slush fund and now Cash for Ash.”

Of Sinn Fein, he added: “TUV alone has never been behind the door in challenging Republicans about their bloody past when other Unionists told us that was simply living in the past. . .

TUV leader Jim Allister added: “A local man who has a real interest in the rights of innocent victims Roy can bring important skills.”

Meanwhile, Samuel Morrison lives in Dromore with his wife Esther and daughters Grace and Hannah; he has been personal assistant to Jim Allister since 2007.

He said people were promised a ‘Fresh Start’ , “Yet here we are,” he added, with an election again just months into what should have been a five -year term and with many questioning the role of the party they entrusted with their vote in the Cash for Ash scandal.

“On the other hand, people can see that Sinn Fein are using this scandal to extract concessions. . . “

MrAllister added: “Samuel is a principled Unionist with a deep love for his Province and I am certain that he will provide the people of Lagan Valley with first class representation.”