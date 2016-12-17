Two arrested for theft

Police in Banbridge arrested two people this week after being made aware of a vehicle involved in two high value attempted thefts at retail premises in Lisburn.

PSNI Banbridge said: “ABC District Roads Policing team who were able to locate the vehicle and detain its two occupants as they left a store at Banbridge.”

“Operation Nutmeg has seen a reduction in retail Crime in the ABC area this Christmas. Where incidents have been reported our teams are busy putting together evidence that will bring those involved before the courts.

“The message is clear and simple “if you are involved in crime in the ABC area, we will catch you”. Look out for our new posters (attached) and make sure its not you that features when we release the next Op Exposure images.”