Ulster Unionists Dobson and Beattie lodge nomination papers

Ulster Unionist Party Assembly candidates Jo-Anne Dobson and Doug Beattie MC have lodged their nomination papers to contest the March 2, poll.

The two lodged their papers together at Banbridge Electoral Office on Friday morning – the first two Upper Bann Assembly candidates to officially nominate.

In a joint statement, Jo-Anne and Doug said: “In the Ulster Unionist Party we have a long and proud history of placing our country ahead of both party and self.

“We have both had the privilege of representing the people of our home constituency, Upper Bann, at the Assembly and have a proven track record of working hard to get the job done through a dedicated and professional full-time constituency service.

“This snap election has been fuelled by the arrogance and incompetence of the two Executive parties whose 10 years of mismanagement and missed opportunities have ultimately resulted in £85,000 of your money being wasted every day through one botched enterprise after another, the latest of which is the renewable heat debacle.

“We share the very real public anger and frustration which exists around this election and, as a strong and united Ulster Unionist team, we will be taking a message of experience to the doorsteps of Upper Bann.

“A team you can trust to deliver for you and for our country. We both renew our pledges to continue to work tirelessly on behalf of the people of Upper Bann without fear or favour.

“With selfless commitment and respect for others we will continue to do what’s right for Northern Ireland.”