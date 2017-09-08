‘Undertook’ another vehcile with police behind him

A motorist who undertook another vehicle in Lurgan town centre was fined £150 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without due care and attention.

Colm Lloyd, whose address was given as Summerhill Court, Banbridge, was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on April 17 this year at 8.57pm police were travelling behind a car in the outside lane at High Street in Lurgan.

The vehicle in front of them then pulled into the inside lane and undertook another vehicle.

The police signalled the car to stop and the defendant stopped in Market Street.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his client accepted immediately that he was in the wrong.