Using mobile while driving tractor

While driving a tractor and trailer on the Northway in Portadown a 26-year-old man was seen holding a mobile phone in one hand and using the other hand to steer the vehicle.

Hugh John Lavery, Derrykeeran Road, Portadown, was fined £100 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for using a hand held phone while driving on February 13 this year. He was also given three points. For not having a number plate on a trailer he was towing he was fined £50.

The court heard that a police mobile patrol on the Northway, which was very busy, saw a tractor towing an agricultural trailer.

They saw the defendant holding a mobile phone in his right hand while holding the steering wheel with his other hand. Lavery was stopped in Montague Street and accepted the offence.

A barrister representing the defendant said he worked on the family farm.