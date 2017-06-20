Van in serious state of disrepair’

A van driven by a 22-year-old man was in a ‘serious state of disrepair’ when inspected by police, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

John Ward, Ardowen, Craigavon, was fined £150 and banned for 12 months for dangerous driving on April 4 this year.

He was also fined £100 for using a vehicle which was in a dangerous condition.

The court heard that police stopped a van being driven by the defendant in Ardowen and it was in a serious state of disrepair.

A barrister representing the defendant said he accepted the vehicle was in a dangerous condition.

At the same court Ward pleaded guilty to the theft of diesel to the value of £80.01 belonging to Tesco, Highfield, on December 24 last year.

The case was adjourned until July 19 for a pre-sentence report.