Very happy couple: Andrew and Lee-Ann win £12k wedding package

Banbridge couple Lee-Ann Agnew and Andrew McCall are busy planning for their big day after winning a stunning wedding package worth a whopping £12,000.

Lee-Ann and her fiancé Andrew were revealed as winners of the Wow! Weddings competition at a special reception hosted by Brownlow House, Lurgan earlier this month.

The couple, who got engaged in March 2014, were among more than 400 hopefuls who entered the competition on Facebook. And they were stunned when they found out they’d been shortlisted as finalists.

“I entered it ages ago and it had completely gone out of my mind until I got a call to say that we were one of the three finalists. I couldn’t believe it,” Lee-Ann told the Leader.

Lee-Ann’s entry for the competition told how she wanted to win so that her mum, who’d suffered a severe stroke, had something to look forward to.

“I just wrote a wee bit about how we’d talked about wedding venues and I’d tried on dresses and about how it all went on the back burner after my mum had her stroke. She was helping to pay for the wedding, and with her not working we just had to put everything on hold.

“I just wrote a few lines about how I wanted to win it to give my mum something to look forward to after a very hard year,” she explained.

The overall prize was created by a group of local companies to include everything from a bridal gown, wedding venue and cars right through to a photographer, wedding rings and much more.

When they were finally revealed as the competition winners, Lee-Ann says she was in complete shock.

“It was such a big, big shock. I just remember my mum crying and my fiancé’s mum crying - it was just such a whirlwind, I don’t even know how I reacted.”

The couple, who have two children, are now planning to get married on October 20, 2018. And Lee-Ann is hoping her mum will have made a good recovery in time for the big day.

“It has given her a good incentive. At the moment she’s walking with a stick because of her stroke, but hopefully if she keeps at the physio she’ll soon be walking with no aid,” she continued.

“If we hadn’t have won this the wedding probably wouldn’t have happened in the near future, unless I’d won the lottery!”

Lee-Ann’s now busy making arrangements for her big day, and she’s looking forward to what promises to be a fabulous family celebration.

