Village bus stop set to get a new shelter

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has welcomed confirmation from the ABC council and Transport NI that they are planning to build a bus shelter in Loughbrickland.

The Upper Bann representative had been approached by constituents with regard to areas in Loughbrickland, Gilford Road, Portadown, Dollingstown and Plantation Road, Bleary.

“I welcome the confirmation that the erection of these bus shelters will commence in the near future. All of the areas met the criteria with 8 or more bus users using the facility on a daily basis,” she said.