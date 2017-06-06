Vintage vehicle show at the ‘Castle’

The Castle Classic Club are holding their 19th annual classic vehicle show on Saturday, June 10, at Brownlow House, Windsor Avenue, Lurgan, starting at 10am.

On display will be a variety of fantastic classic cars, motorcycles, tractors, stationary engines and stalls selling all kinds of autojumble.

Admission is £4 per adult with children admitted for free.

If you have an old car or motorbike why not bring it along or if you haven’t come along and view the display and have a chat with old friends.

The restaurant and World War II American museum will also be open on the day.

The chosen charity for this year’s event is the Craigavon Cardiac Care Association.

For further information contact Tom Mathews on 028 3832 2288 or on Mobile: 07799 687 525 or Sam McCleary on 028 3882 2674.