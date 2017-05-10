Was cultivating cannabis plant

A 27-year-old man has admitted cultivating a cannabis plant at an address in Portadown and possessing the drug.

Sean Cardwell, Garvaghy Gardens, Portadown, will be sentenced on May 31 at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He admitted unlawful possession of cannabis on December 13 last year and cultivating a cannabis plant at an address in Obins Street, Portadown.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned sentencing until May 31 to obtain a pre-sentence report.