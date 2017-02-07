Was driving to office to get insurance

After he could not get car insurance on the internet because of his age a 19-year-old man decided to drive into Portadown to a local office.

But he was detected by police and this led to a three month driving ban being imposed last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Luda Ilie Sorin, Thomas Street, Portadown, was also fined £200 for driving uninsured on October 24 last year. For not displaying ‘L’ plates he was fined £50 and he was fined £75 for not having a vehicle test certificate.

The court heard he was stopped at 4.30pm in Charles Street, Portadown, and only had a UK provisional licence. There was no insurance for the car and no valid test certificate.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said Sorin had purchased the car on the Saturday prior to be stopped on the Monday. He explained that his client tried to get insurance through the internet but was unable to get any because of his age.

Mr McDonald added Sorin decided to go into town on the Monday to a local insurance office.

He said the vehicle had been disposed of because it would have cost too much to repair to get a vehicle test certificate.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said the defendant needed to make sure the vehicle was roadworthy and had insurance.

“He put the cart before the horse,” he added.