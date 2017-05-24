Was found in the driver’s seat of car

When police spoke to a 36-year-old woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car they smelled alcohol on her breath.

Charlene Brown, Sleepy Valley Court, Richhill, admitted being drunk in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol on her breath on April 10 this year.

She was fined £300 and banned from driving for six months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

The court heard that police saw a car parked in a car park at Bridge Street, Portadown. It was in the middle of the park and not in a parking bay.

Brown was in the driver’s seat. The keys were found on the floor in front of the driver’s seat.An evidential breath test gave a reading of 53.

Brown told the judge that she only had the paper part of the licence with her as her purse was stolen three weeks ago and the licence was in it.

Her solicitor said that in September last year she had six heart attacks inside a week and was on medication. She had been drinking on the Sunday and was detected.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she had sympathy with the defendant but should have applied for a duplicate.