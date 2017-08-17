Was found sleeping on sofa in living room

After a bedroom window was found broken in a house a 19-year-old man was discovered asleep on the sofa in the living room.

Patrick Doran, Bannclose, Lurgan, was fined £250 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for criminal damage to a window and ordered to pay a £15 offdner’s levy.

For resisting police he was fined £100.

The court heard that at 2.55am on May 7 this year a resident of a house on the Tandragee Road, Portadown, discovered that a bedroom window had been broken.

Inside Doran was found lying sleeping on the sofa in the living room.

When he woke up he resisted police and during interview when he was sober he did not consider he had been aggressive but accepted the police account because he had been drunk.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he did not usually drink and was totally embarrassed at what had happened.