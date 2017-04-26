‘We need an experienced voice at Westminster’

It is more important than ever to have an experienced voice speaking on behalf of the people of Lagan Valley and Northern Ireland, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP has said.

The DUP man, who will be hoping to retain his Westminster seat when local voters go to the polls on June 8, says a “strong and united team” is needed in the House of Commons so that people here are properly represented at the heart of government.

“This will be the sixth time that I have put myself before the people of Lagan Valley in a Westminster election and I am delighted to do so again,” Mr Donaldson said. “I have served this constituency for the past 20 years as the local MP and am currently the longest serving of the Northern Ireland Members.

“With big decisions to be taken about the future of our country in the next parliament, it is more important than ever to have that experienced voice speaking on behalf of Lagan Valley and Northern Ireland. Whilst I hope that the negotiations at Stormont can be successful, we currently have no devolved government to speak for Northern Ireland during the forthcoming negotiations with the EU. It is therefore vital that we return a strong and united team to Westminster so that our interests are properly voiced at the heart of the UK government.”

Encouraging people to make sure they are registered to vote, Mr Donaldson added: “In the recent Assembly elections we discovered that some 3,000 local people have been removed from the electoral Register and are unable to vote. There is still time to have your name added to the register to vote in the general election and the deadline for this is Monday 22 May. Equally, if you are in hospital or have a disability or are intending to be away from home for work purposes, on holiday or attending a sporting event or conference, you can apply for a postal or proxy vote. The deadline for such applications is Tuesday 23 May.”

The DUP representative concluded: “This election is crucial for the future of our country and for Northern Ireland and I would encourage everyone to make sure they are registered to vote if they didn’t receive a polling card in the Assembly elections. My office will be happy to assist any person with registration or postal voting and can be contacted on Lisburn 028 9266 8001.”