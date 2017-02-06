WEATHER: High winds forecast for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for Northern Ireland.

The yellow weather warning is for high winds and is valid from 11a.m. to 10.00pm on Monday.

Gusts are expected to reach speeds of up to 65m.p.h.

The Met Office has warned that air, road and ferry transport could be disrupted.

“The south to southeasterly winds will strengthen across the west of Northern Ireland towards midday, then further east through the afternoon, before easing from the west by early evening, when severe gales will still be affecting parts of western Scotland,” said the Met Office’s Chief Forecaster.

“The strongest wind gusts are likely over and to the north of high ground, and in coastal areas exposed to this wind direction.”