Went ‘overboard with language’

A 42-year-old woman who went ‘overboard with her language’ towards police was fined £200 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour.

Mary Kearney, Tarry Drive, Lurgan, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

She had been convicted of the offence in her absence at a previous court.

A public prosecutor said that on July 30 last year at 1pm in Victoria Street, Lurgan, police stopped a male who was accompanied by the defendant.

Kearney said to police that they were ‘f—king questioning innocent people’ and was warned about her language. She said: “I’ll swear if I want.”

There were children about and the area was busy at the time.

She was again advised about her language but put her body and face inches from a woman constable and put her finger up into her face.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said the reason she was not at the previous court was that she had given her sister the summons to leave with him and she had left it in an office where he used to work.

He explained Kearney had been walking up the street with his partner and their three year old child.

Mr Vernon added that a police car drove past and they recognised Kearney’s partner, stopped and starting asking him questions. Kearney thought this was harassment as he was not doing anything wrong. He said that she accepted she went overboard with her language to the police. She had a clear record.