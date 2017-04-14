‘Whole new ball game’ judge tells offender

An 18-year-old man was told it was a ‘whole new ball game’ now that he was being dealt with in an adult court last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Dylan Murray, Baltylum Meadows, Portadown, admitted disorderly behaviour in the vicinity of Kitchen Hill and Sloan Street, Lurgan, on March 17 last year.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told Murray that since 2014 ‘his hand had been held through the youth court’ and warned him that ‘those days are over’.

She added that it was a ‘whole new ball game’ now that he was an adult.

The case was adjourned until May 12 for a pre-sentence report.