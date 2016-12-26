Wife left with black eyes in a ‘nasty assault’

A 30-year-old man was told he ‘should be ashamed of himself’ after he punched and head-butted his wife in a ‘nasty’ assault.

Jason Graham McGeown, Churchill Park, Portadown, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on July 31 this year.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

Last week’s court heard that on August 1 this year at approximately 9.30pm police were called to deal with a domestic incident at Ballyoran Park in Portadown.

The injured party claimed that at around 10pm the previous day her husband, the defendant, had punched her and head-butted her a number of times to the face.

She had two black eyes, one of which was swollen and closed. There were bruises to her shoulder and right arm.

When interviewed McGeown admitted punching her five times to the face and causing the injuries but denied he head-butted her. Both had consumed alcohol.

A barrister representing the defendant said there were unusual circumstances. He explained that the injured party had withdrawn her statement and he had a letter from her which he handed in to the court. It was also established that the victim did not want to apply for a restraining order.

Deputy District Judge Oonagh Mullan said the injuries were pretty severe. The barrister added that it seemed the victim wishes to have some sort of reconciliation. He explained that McGeown had been on stringent bail conditions and there had been no breach of them. He also had a limited record.

Judge Mullan said what concerned her was that McGeown seemed to have some problems with alcohol. She told the defendant these were ‘very nasty injuries’ he had imposed on his wife and he ‘should be ashamed’ of himself.

The judge imposed a combination order of 70 hours community service and 18 months on probation.