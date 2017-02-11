Woman dies following Catsledawson crash

A woman aged in her seventies has died following a two vehicle road collision which happened on the Hillhead Road, near Castledawson in Co Londonderry earlier today (Saturday, February 11).

Police confirmed the woman’s death following the collision which involved a red Kia and a black Mazda around 10.40am this morning near the Creagh Road.

Three other people were taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Part of the Hillhead Road remains closed with diversions in place. Drivers are asked to allow extra time for their journeys.

Inspector Gavin Stirling appealed for witnesses to the accident to contact police in Magherafelt or the crash investigations team on the non-emergency 101 number quoting reference 434 of 11th February.