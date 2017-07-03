Woman rescued from bungalow fire

A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Katesbridge.

NIFRS responded to a report of a fire at a detached bungalow at Circular Road, Katesbridge, Banbridge. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

A 56-year-old woman received oxygen therapy from FRS for smoke inhalation at the scene. She was taken to hospital by ambulance. Sounding smoke alarm alerted occupier.

The cause of the fire appeared accidental. Fire crews from Banbridge station attended the incident.