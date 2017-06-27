Work on guard rail at Mill Hill ‘an essential addition for safety’

Construction of a guard rail at the Mill Hill junction in Waringstown has been welcomed.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said she had been lobbying for the move for some time after discussions with parents and residents.

She said she had been lobbying Roads NI to get some measure installed at the Mill Hill junction owing to the business, the speed of traffic and the school traffic.

Welcoming the work Ms Lockhart said: “This is a very busy junction and it is an essential addition for the safety of children who live in the area and use the school. There are a number of shops in the vicinity and as such this adds to the number of pedestrians using the walkways around here.

“I am delighted this will now be carried out after lobbying on behalf of the residents. It is too late when something happens and I commend Roads NI for their attention to this matter.”