Work to start in Cline Road area

A £120,000 resurfacing scheme for Hillside Park, Leamount Park and Highfield Gardens in the Cline Road area of Banbridge is due to commence on 24 July.

Work will include the resurfacing of 400 metres of carriageway as well as improvements to the footways throughout the Hillside Park, Leamount Park and Highfield Gardens estates.

Local access will be maintained during the improvements although it may be necessary to close sections of footway and steps while works are ongoing.

The planned dates are subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department for Infrastructure will keep the public informed of any change.

The Department says it has carefully programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public.

However, motorists should be aware that some delays may be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit www.trafficwatchni.com