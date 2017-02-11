Worker’s Party candidate calls for action to resolve GP crisis

Workers Party Upper Bann candidate Colin Craig has called for GPs to become NHS employees, instead of serving as private contractors.

Speaking about the collapse of GP services in the Portadown area Colin said, “This simple step would improve the service, reduce waiting times and address many of the problems currently faced in primary care.

“For as long as GPs remain as private contractors there will continue to be difficulties in recruitment and threats to services,” said Colin.

“It would be inconceivable that other health and care professionals like nurses, social workers and hospital doctors would sit outside the NHS rather than be its employees.” he added

The problem needs to be tackled head on, he said.