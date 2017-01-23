World War Two veteran is laid to rest

A former Lance Corporal who earned many distinguishing medals during his military career has passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Seapatrick Care Home on Monday, January 2.

Arthur Warren is survived by his children Jim, Frances, Errol and Linda.

Born on May 29, 1921, in Wales, to Emma and George, Arthur went on to join the Royal York and Lancs Regiment.

He quickly earned his first stripes and was made Lance Corporal of the 1st Battalion of the 15th Brigade, 5th Division.

After being in Northern Ireland, his battalion was sent to Burma, India. He served there for several years, before contracting malaria and being medically returned home.

During service he earned many distinguishing medals, including the Burma Star.

It was when stationed in Banbridge however, that he met his late wife Mary McKnight. Arthur and Mary were married in Scarva Street Presbyterian Church, and set up home in Fryars Place, where they raised their family.

Arthur was a family man, who worked hard as a farm labourer. In his later years he became foreman for Enterprise Ulster, where he gained many friends. He had a great love for the outdoors and liked nothing better than a good days hunting or fishing.

Arthur suffered from dementia and spent his final years in Seapatrick Care-home, where he celebrated his 95th birthday in May last year.

His funeral took place on Wednesday,January 4, from the home of his daughter Linda where the Reverent Colin Harris held a service of thanksgiving. Internment took place afterwards in the New Cemetery.

The family wish to thank all those who sympathised with them at this sad time.time, and for all those who sent cards, called at the home, attended the funeral and made donations to the Care Home.

They added: “Special thanks to all the staff in Seapatrick Care Home, who looked after our Dad with great dignity and respect in his final years, and to Dr McNiff for his care and attention.

“With thanks to the Reverent Colin Harris, for his kind ministrations, and to James Minnis and son, Funeral Directors, for the kind and professional manner in which they conducted the funeral.

“Also thanks to Brian Adamson from the Royal British Legion, for his attendance at the burial.”

Arthur will be sadly missed by all his family, Jim, Frances, Errol and Linda, his two daughter in-laws, his ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and the entire family circle.