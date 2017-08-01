‘You should write stories’ says Judge

When she was found under the influence of drink in a crashed car a 49-year-old woman claimed it had been driven by a man she had met on an online dating site.

Lynn Holding, whose address was given as Moy Road, Portadown, was banned from driving for three years last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

She was also fined £400 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for excess alcohol in her breath on April 2 this year.

The court heard that at 11.35pm police attended a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Moy Road, Portadown.

Holding was in the nearside of the vehicle but a witness said she had been in the driver’s side before police arrived.

After failing a preliminary breath test an evidential sample gave a reading of 84.

She claimed that an unknown male had been driving and had made off.

Holding said she had met him on an online dating site and someone had dropped him off at her home.

She added that she had run out of cigarettes and because she had been drinking she asked this man, who was a foreign national, to run her to Portadown to get some. He had run off across the fields.

A solicitor representing the defendant said she had a relevant entry on her record for drink driving.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Holding should ‘start writing fairy stories’.