Young man ‘amassing an atrocious record’

A 23-year-old man who is building up an ‘atrocious record’ was given suspended prison sentences at last Wednesday’s sitting of Craigavon Magistrates Court.

David Braniff, whose address was given as Garrymore, Craigavon, pleaded guilty to three offences which happened on April 27 this year.

They were disorderly behaviour at Moyraverty, assaulting a constable and criminal damage to a car belonging to the PSNI.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said that on Braniff’s last appearance in court he had received a probation order.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told the defendant he was ‘amassing an atrocious record’ for these sort of offences.

“I can only assume that you drink too much when you go out,” she added.

For each offence she sentenced Braniff to four months in prison, suspended for two years.