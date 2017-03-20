Downey back on target as Banbridge Town return to winning ways

Conor Downey was back on the score-sheet as Town returned to winning ways on Saturday.

Ronnie Haughey’s side picked up their first win in six in the 2-0 success at Moyola Park, Downey finding the net for the first time since November 12th. Captain Ryan Moffatt was also on target as Town took a significant step to securing a top half finish.

Town created the first meaningful strike at goal. Superb interplay between Downey and Moffatt allowed the former to unleash a fizz-bang which just cleared the bar with Farniok in the home goal rooted to the spot.

Six minutes later, Downey cut in from the left and tried his luck again but his latest attempt was wide of the mark. At the other end, Moyola’s Beggs was causing problems for James Wilson on Town’s right, but Acheson and Greene, supported by the defensive work of King and Anderson, kept the home team at bay.

The match took a turn in the 23rd minute when Banbridge collected their first corner. Clydesdale’s sweeping kick evaded everyone but Acheson, who headed back across goal. Conor Downey was first to react and he swept the ball home to give Banbridge the lead and in doing so scored his first goal since November 12th.

Two minutes later, McCavitt escaped the close attentions of his marker and crossed from the right. Sadly for Banbridge, no-one was on hand to take advantage.

Moyola came storming back and Cullen was beaten with an effort but Acheson was on hand to make a goal line clearance.

Yet again, from nowhere, Banbridge scored. Downey’s cross from the right had Farniok flailing and the ball found Moffatt on the edge of the box. The keeper attempted to charge the Banbridge Captain, but Moffatt cleverly side-stepped the onrushing keeper and fired home.

The start of the second period was more even, but Banbridge created the first significant chance when King was released by Moffatt’s clever pass only for his shot to miss by a few inches.

Moyola made a change in the 58th minute with Hassan replacing Paul, who had been well marshalled by Thompson and with James Wilson keeping Beggs quiet, Town were holding the hosts at bay.

When Moyola did create something, Andrew Cullen was having an excellent match and dealt well with shots and crosses. However, Cullen was beaten for the second time just after the hour, but Moyola were frustrated yet again as Acheson was, once more, able to clear acrobatically on the goal-line.

Teggart replaced McCavitt for Banbridge with 15 minutes left and Town created one final chance which Clydesdale just screwed wide of Farniok’s post. With five minutes remaining, Haughey introduced McCreanor for King and Devlin for Downey and the visitors saw the match out to a finish with no further alarms.

TOWN: Cullen; James Wilson; Acheson; Greene; Thompson; Clydesdale; King (McCreanor 85); Anderson; Moffatt; Downey (Devlin 85); McCavitt (Teggart 75);

Unused Subs: Pedlow; Andrew Wilson:

Referee: Mr M Gallagher.