SuperCup NI: Newcastle United into Premier Cup semi-finals

NEWCASTLE United fought back from a disappointing opening night defeat to County Antrim, to claim a place in today's Premier section semi-final.

The young Magpies will face African Academy Right To Dream in tonight's semi-final, with Chilean side O'Higgins playing Mexican side Club America in the other last four encounter.

The Geordies lost to Antrim on Monday, but rediscovered their form with a 9-0 win over Morning Star United on Tuesday. The sneaked into the semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Japenese club Komazawa at Scroggy Road in Limavady.

Goal-hungry Newcastle United scored their 12th and 13th goals of the tournament, with Matthew Longstaff and Oisin McEntee finding the net.

While Newcastle have impressed, they face formidable opponents in Thursday's semi-final.

Ghanian side, Right to Dream, won the Junior competition in both 2015 and 2016, and they are now determined to get their hands on Premier trophy.

Today they defeated Brazilian side Osasco 2-1 at The Warren in Portstewart.

The other semi-final is an all-American clash, as Mexican's Club America face Chilean outfit O'Higgins in the last four.

O'Higgins have become firm favorites with local SuperCupNI spectators in recent years. They impressed again yesterday with a 2-1 win over GPS Bayern at the Riada.

In Limavady, Club America had to work hard to secure their semi-final spot. They drew 2-2 with American and Irish gather-ups First Choice Soccer. Frankie Wilson, coach of First Choice, can be proud of his team's effort. They claimed five points from their three games, despite only meeting for the first time last week.

Unlike in the Junior section, no local side reached the semi-finals of the Premier section.

In a strange quirk of fate, there were three all-county games in yesterday's Premier section.

Andy Hunter's County Antrim made short work of Tyrone in Ballymoney, winning 4-0 at the Riada.

Armagh and Londonderry played out a 1-1 draw at Portstewart, while Fermanagh defeated John Bailie's Down 3-2 at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Elsewhere, American side Strikers and New Zealanders Otago light up Scroggy Road with an eight-goal thriller. Strikers ran out 6-2 with Sam Lara hitting a hat-trick.

In Portrush, French side Vendee defeated Chinese club Morning Star United 1-0.