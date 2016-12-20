Teggart double helps Gers continue fine form

Banbridge Rangers extended their unbeaten run into a tenth week with a superb 3-0 victory away to Valley Rangers in Kilkeel on Saturday.

An early goal after ten minutes from Stephen Teggart was the perfect start against Valley Rangers whose next game is the Premier Cup final in Banbridge next week against Tandragee Rovers.

An overlap from left-back Jeff Brady saw a telling cross put into the six yard box which was only partially cleared to Teggart, who kept his eye on the ball to blast low into the bottom corner.

The first half proved a battle for control, and one in which Banbridge Rangers relished.

Valley Rangers had their best spell straight after the restart with Andy McMath going close with a dipping shot from outside the box and was called offside when he thought an equaliser had been scored but during the same period Banbridge Rangers were dangerous on the counter attack and saw shots from Teggart and Cousins blocked.

A counter attack in the 53rd minute saw Lee Feeney show a turn of pace as he crossed the half way line with runners on both sides and the former Linfield man showed his decision making skills with a weighted pass into the path of Stephen Teggart who then passed the ball into the bottom corner to make it a double for the talented 18 year old midfielder.

Valley responded with a series of corners and attacks which brought out the best in Nathan Baird who made several strong but perfectly timed tackles.

The final 20 minutes saw some of the best football from a Banbridge Rangers side in some time with the strength of players coming on from the bench helping the standards stay high as Frazer, Ward and Cunningham all entered the fray.

It was two of the substitutes who would combine for the third goal. Jeff Brady played a superb ball down the left channel for William Frazer who lifted his head to pick out the run of Scott Ward who, with his first touch, side-footed the ball into the top corner.

In the latter stages, Colin Cunningham clipped the top of the crossbar from a free kick on the edge of the area.

Stephen Teggart had two good chances to secure the hat-trick but McVeigh stopped one whilst the other hit the bar after a pull back from the right wing in stoppage time.

Banbridge Rangers go into the winter break on a high after some impressive performances and will begin 2017 with three home games in a row against St Marys, Moneyslane and then against Newtowne in the last 32 of the Intermediate Cup.

Banbridge Rangers would like to take this opportunity to wish all of their players, staff, supporters and sponsors a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

RANGERS: McConville, Wilson, Chambers, Baird, Brady, Porter (Frazer 73), Teggart, Wilton (Ward 76), Cousins, O’Neill, Feeney (Cunningham 78). Unused Subs: McKinstry, Holloway.